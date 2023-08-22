Russia’s Gen. Sergei Surovikin has officially been relieved of duty after reportedly spending weeks on house arrest over his suspected involvement in June’s deadly military coup.

The news was first announced Tuesday by journalist Alexei Venediktov, who posted the text from a presidential decree ordering Surovikin’s dismissal as the commander of the Aerospace Forces on Twitter. The decree was not publicly available.

Several pro-Kremlin Telegram channels also shared news of Surovikin’s firing, writing that Vladimir Putin’s decree was signed last week but kept under wraps.

Surovikin has not been seen in public since June 24, when he was recorded pleading with the notorious Wagner Group to end their violent uprising against military leadership in Russia.