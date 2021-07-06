Russian Hackers Breach RNC Computer Systems: Report
SOUNDS FAMILIAR
Hackers working on behalf of the Russian government have breached the computer systems of the Republican National Committee, Bloomberg reports. The incursion by the government-affiliated group known as Cozy Bear reportedly happened late last week, the same group that hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016 and released reams of internal emails. It is unclear what data the group may have stolen, and the RNC has denied that any of its systems were breached: “Microsoft informed us that one of our vendors, Synnex, systems may have been exposed. There is no indication the RNC was hacked or any RNC information was stolen. We are investigating the matter and have informed DHS and the FBI.” A massive but unrelated ransomware attack hit the American company Kaseya, which operates remote-control software for other companies’ computers, last week. President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against further cyberattacks when the two met in mid-June.