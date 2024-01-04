CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Russian Hackers Breached Ukraine Telecoms Giant Months Before Major Cyberattack: Report

    DIGITAL WARFARE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A woman walks past a store of Ukraine's telecommunications company Kyivstar, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 12, 2023.

    Alina Smutko/Reuters

    Russian hackers were inside a Ukrainian telecoms giant’s system for months before launching a massive cyberattack in December, according to a report. Illia Vitiuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) cybersecurity department, told Reuters that hackers had breached Kyivstar—Ukraine’s largest telecommunications provider—since at least May last year. He said the hack led to “disastrous” damage and was aimed at gathering intelligence as well as delivering a psychological blow. “This attack is a big message, a big warning, not only to Ukraine, but for the whole Western world to understand that no one is actually untouchable,” Vitiuk said, noting that Kyivstar is a wealthy private company which invested heavily in cybersecurity. Hacking group Solntsepek claimed responsibility for the attack, but Vitiuk said he’s “pretty sure” it was conducted by a unit of Russia’s military intelligence known as Sandworm.

    Read it at Reuters