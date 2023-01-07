Read it at Reuters
Russian hackers targeted three nuclear labs in the U.S. during the same period when Vladimir Putin expressed a willingness to use nuclear weapons, Reuters reports. The Russian hacking team, known as Cold Water, reportedly targeted the Brookhaven, Argonne and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories between August and September, creating fake login pages and attempting to get scientists to unknowingly reveal their passwords, according to records cited by Reuters. The group has been involved in dozens of high-profile attacks, including leaking emails from the head of the U.K.’s MI6 spy service. It’s not yet known how successful their hack was or why they targeted those specific labs.