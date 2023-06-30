Russian Ice Hockey Player Accused of Being a Spy in Poland
‘UNDER THE GUISE’
A major league ice hockey player for Poland has been charged with being part of a ring of Russian spies, the BBC reported. Polish authorities allege the espionage scheme gathered intelligence in the country, such as tracking railways; spread anti-Polish and anti-NATO propaganda; and prepared acts of sabotage ordered by Moscow. Identified by some Polish media outlets as Maksim S., the hockey player—a Russian national—is confirmed to have competed in a club in one of the highest divisions, Ligue 1, the Polish justice minister said in a statement Friday. “A spy who acted under the guise of an athlete was caught,” the minister announced. The Russian Foreign Ministry spoke out against the detention and demanded Poland “immediately” provide “comprehensive explanations.” The player is now being held in pre-trial detention and could face up to 10 years behind bars if convicted. He’s one of 14 people who Poland’s Internal Security Agency have accused of being in the Russian intelligence group.