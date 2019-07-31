CHEAT SHEET
Russian Instagram Star Ekaterina Karaglanova Found Dead in a Suitcase in Her Apartment
Russian Instagram star Ekaterina Karaglanova has reportedly been found dead in a suitcase in her apartment. Karaglanova, 24, was found with multiple knife wounds, including a slit throat. Her family found her body after requesting access to her apartment when she had not contacted them for several days. Police said there were no signs of a struggle in her apartment, and that no weapon was found on the scene. CCTV footage from around the time of Karaglanova’s disappearance is said to show an ex-boyfriend visiting her property, but police did not say if they would be investigating him. The BBC reports that she was supposed to go on vacation to The Netherlands for her birthday on July 30. Karaglanova recently graduated as a doctor, and had over 85,000 followers on her Instagram account.