Russia Stoking Black Extremist Violence Ahead of U.S. Election, Says Report
The Russian government is trying to provoke racial violence in the U.S. to create a feeling of chaos ahead of the presidential election, according to a report from The New York Times. American officials briefed on recent intelligence reportedly told the newspaper that the Kremlin has adopted new techniques in its attempts to push white-supremacist groups and black extremist groups toward violence. Russia’s news networks are reportedly pushing stories emphasizing racial tension, such as ones involving police abuse and racism against black Americans in the military. Operatives are also reportedly using private Facebook groups, 4chan posts, and closed chat rooms to make their efforts more difficult to detect than during 2016’s election. The officials said Russia’s main goal is to create a sense of chaos ahead of the election, but some said that Russia believes acts of racial violence could boost President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. David Porter, an agent on the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, reportedly explained last month: “To put it simply, in this space, Russia wants to watch us tear ourselves apart.”