This Russian Intelligence Ship Has Been ‘Loitering’ Near Hawaii for Weeks
LURK
A Russian vessel believed to be an “intelligence gathering ship” is being watched closely by the U.S. Coast Guard in Hawaii as it lurks off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, officials announced. The ship has been in the vicinity for weeks, with the Coast Guard continuing to monitor its activities, a statement read. Foreign military vessels are welcome through the U.S. economic military zone, however, “foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering within Coast Guard District Fourteen’s area of response,” the statement read. The Coast Guard is working with Department of Defense partners to provide updates. “The U.S. Coast Guard is currently monitoring the Russian vessel operating in the vicinity of Hawaii,” said Cmdr. Dave Milne, chief of External Affairs. “As part of our daily operations, we track all vessels in the Pacific area through surface and air assets and joint agency capabilities. The Coast Guard operates in accordance with international laws of the sea to ensure all nations can do the same without fear or contest. This is especially critical to secure freedom of movement and navigation throughout the Blue Pacific.”