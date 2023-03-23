CHEAT SHEET
Russian Jets Won’t Stop Flying Over U.S. Base in Syria: NBC
Armed Russian jets have flown over a U.S. military base in Syria almost every day this month, a top American general told NBC News on Wednesday. Russian jets have violated the airspace roughly 25 times so far this month, according to Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the combined forces air component commander for U.S. Central Command, compared to zero times in February, and 14 in January. “It is a substantial increase,” he said, calling it “an uncomfortable situation.” The activity violates a 2019 agreement between the U.S. and Russia to avoid escalating encounters. “The Russians have over the last several months seemed to abandon that tenet of the protocols,” Grynkewich said.