Russian Journalist Auctions Nobel Peace Prize, Nets $103.5 Million for Ukrainian Kids
SOME GOOD NEWS
Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize, bringing in a record $103.5 million from an anonymous bidder to benefit children in war-torn Ukraine. The sale price dwarfed the previous record for a Nobel of $4.76 million for the one that was awarded to genetics pioneer James Watson. Muratov won his medal in 2021 for helping “safeguard freedom of expression” in Russia. “I was hoping that there was going to be an enormous amount of solidarity, but I was not expecting this to be such a huge amount,” said Muratov, who is the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta. According to his Nobel biography, the outlet “has criticized the Russian authorities for corruption, electoral fraud and human rights violations,” which has allegedly resulted in six of its journalists being murdered.