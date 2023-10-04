CHEAT SHEET
Russian Journalist Turned Putin Critic Sentenced to 8.5 Years in Prison
Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian TV news producer who was arrested over her anti-war protest and who subsequently fled house arrest to France, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison by a Moscow court Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. Ovsyannikova crashed a Russian state TV broadcast with an anti-war sign in March of 2022, and was arrested that July for holding a sign reading: “Putin is a killer. His soldiers are fascists. 352 children have been killed. How many more children need to die for you to stop?” Ovsyannikova’s absence from Russia did not stop the court from sentencing her in absentia in the country’s latest crackdown on anti-war protests.