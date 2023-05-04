Russian Lawmaker Wants a ‘Squadron of Eagles’ to Take Out Ukraine Drones
EYE IN THE SKY
A Russian lawmaker has come up with a brilliant idea to prevent any further drone “attacks” on the Kremlin: keeping a “squadron of eagles” nearby that are trained to swoop in and intercept any pesky flying objects. Alexei Zhuravlyov, the first deputy chair of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, floated the idea in comments to Russia’s RIA Novosti. “In order to protect against future attacks by Ukrainian drones in Russia, it is necessary to form a squadron of eagle drone interceptors at the Kremlin and in other places,” he said. Lest anyone think Zhuravlyov’s proposal was the least violent response to the alleged attack amid a chorus of calls by pro-Kremlin figures for nuclear retaliation, he also demanded a military strike on the center of Kyiv. It was not immediately clear if the eagle squad would also be trained to kill Ukrainian pigeons.