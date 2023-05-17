CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russian Lawmakers Want to Send ‘Large’ and ‘Aggressive’ Stray Dogs to War
DESPERATE
A Russian lawmaker has proposed sending “large” and “aggressive” stray dogs to the battlefield in Ukraine. State Duma deputy Fedot Tumusov suggested the move during a discussion among lawmakers about amendments to a law on dealing with animals, according to local media. “We have a lot of cynologists in our country who can teach dogs all kinds of different skills ... Cynologists would train large and aggressive dogs and send them to the [war] zone—let them help pull out the wounded, take part in demining,” he said, adding that they could help with “other matters” as well. It was not clear how exactly the stray dogs would be rounded up and prepared for military duty.