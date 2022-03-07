Russian Lawyers Don’t Bother Showing Up for Hague Hearing on Ukraine Invasion
NO SHOW
Lawyers representing Ukraine and Russia were expected to face off at the United Nations’ top court Monday, but Moscow’s representatives couldn’t summon up the courage to defend Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion. A representative for Kyiv urged judges at the International Court of Justice to order Russia to stop its all-out assault on Ukraine, but no Russian representatives showed up to make their case. Ukraine’s representative Anton Korynevych told the judges: “The fact that Russian seats are empty speaks loudly. They are not here in this court of law. They are on a battlefield waging aggressive war against my country.” According to AP, Korynevych went on to say: “Russia must be stopped and the court has a role to play in stopping it.” A decision is expected this week.