    Russian Man With Copy of ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Charged With Treason

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    A screenshot of footage provided by the regional branch of the FSB shows items its agents say they uncovered in the suspect’s home.

    via FSB

    A Russian man is facing treason charges after security services discovered he had “The Star-Spangled Banner” written out by hand along with a large American flag. The man, a resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region who has not been named, is accused of passing information on the movement of Russian weapons and equipment for the war in Ukraine to unnamed foreign intelligence services, according to the regional branch of the Federal Security Service. In a bid to show that the man acted out of “ideological motivations,” the FSB released a video of what it uncovered during a raid on his home: a notebook featuring the handwritten lyrics to the American national anthem and “USA” written in huge font and colored in red, white, and blue.