Russian Media Told to Promote Tucker Carlson ‘as Much as Possible,’ Report Says
COMRADE
The Kremlin has a favorite cable news host—and wanted him all over Russian media. According to talking points sent out to contributors on March 3 and obtained by Mother Jones, the Kremlin wanted viewers to hear as much as possible from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson because he “sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally.” It comes after Carlson consistently questioned why the U.S. should consider Russian President Vladimir Putin an enemy before he invaded another sovereign nation. “Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs?” Carlson earnestly asked last month, a message that was promoted on Russian media.