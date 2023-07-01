Russian Media Watchdog Blacklists Prigozhin’s News Sites
BLOCKED
At least five media outlets controlled by Wagner Group mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared on a registry of sites blacklisted by Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor, AP News reported. The news platforms—RIA FAN, People’s News, Neva News, Politics Today, and Economy Today—fall within Prigozhin’s auspices under his media holding company, the Patriot Media Group. Prigozhin’s Patriot encompasses the Internet Research Agency, the so-called “Troll Factory” central to spreading disinformation and interfering with the 2016 election. The company appeared in an indictment of 13 Russian nationals, including Prigozhin, accused of communicating with Donald Trump’s campaign and meddling in the presidential election. The Internet Research Agency has also been blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department. Roskomnadzor’s move comes after Prigozhin’s mutiny attempt last Saturday as Wagner fighters occupied Russia’s southern military HQ and threatened to seize Moscow—before their leader changed his mind and was exiled to Belarus.