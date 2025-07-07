Russian Minister Mysteriously Found Dead Hours After Putin Fired Him

The former Russian transport minister was found dead hours after he was fired by the Kremlin on Monday morning.

Roman Starovoit joined President Vladimir Putin’s cabinet in May 2024 after serving as governor of the Kursk Oblast region. He entered the transportation role at a difficult time, with Ukrainian drone attacks disrupting air travel.

The air transport situation worsened considerably on Saturday under a barrage of Ukrainian drones. Airlines had to issue 43,000 ticket refunds over the weekend, with an estimated daily cost to the country of 20 billion rubles.

That chaos led to Starovoit’s firing early Monday morning, which the Kremlin announced in a brief decree titled “Roman Starovoit dismissed from post of Minister of Transport.”

Vladimir Putin meets with Roman Starovoit in 2016, when he was head of Russia's Federal Roads Agency. Anadolu/Getty Images

Starovoit was dogged by allegations of corruption in his inner circle. His successor as governor of Kurst, Alexey Smirnov, was detained in April for allegedly embezzling funds allocated for defense.

Seven hours after Starovoit was fired, Russian media outlet Izvestiya reported that Starovoit had been found dead. The cause of death was reported as a gunshot wound.

The details of his death remain murky. A source who spoke to Izvestiya claimed that Starovoit died in his home on the outskirts of Moscow. However, Newsweek cited a Telegram post from Russia’s Investigative Committee that said Starovoit had been found dead in his car. CNN, meanwhile, claimed that his death was under investigation, and the “main theory is suicide.”

⚠️ Footage of the scene where former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was found dead in a Tesla Model X.



The last message Roman Starovoit sent was to his security team, informing them where and when to pick him up.



Upon arriving at the location, the security… https://t.co/IRig9aNsVQ pic.twitter.com/qJSSgX5u0p — Vanguard Intel Group 🛡 (@vanguardintel) July 7, 2025

Footage posted on X showed a Tesla Model X, believed to be Starovoit’s, surrounded by yellow tape in a Moscow parking lot. Another local source reported that an award pistol, an honorary weapon given to Russian officials by the government, was found near his body.

The murky details and timing of Starovoit’s death fueled speculation on social media that the Kremlin was involved in his death.

🚨 BREAKING: Russia’s Transport Minister, Roman Starovoit, was found dead in an apparent suicide, just hours after being dismissed by Vladimir Putin.



This marks yet another mysterious high-level death under Putin’s regime. The list of officials who “conveniently” die after… — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 7, 2025

It is not the first time during the Ukraine war that the death of a Russian official has occurred under mysterious circumstances. In 2023, Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash, two months after a mutiny he orchestrated against Putin’s government.