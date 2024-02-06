CHEAT SHEET
Russian Missile Attack Kills 2-Month-Old Baby in Ukraine: Governor
64 DAYS OF LIFE
A Russian missile attack in Ukraine killed a 2-month-old baby and injured his mother and others, a regional official claimed Tuesday. Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov said two S-300 missiles hit a three-story hotel in the village of Zolochiv in eastern Ukraine at around 2:30 a.m. He said rescuers pulled the infant’s body from the rubble of the building. Synehubov added that the boy had been born on Dec. 4. “A 21-year-old woman, the mother of the dead child, is in surgery in a moderate condition,” he said in a later update. Two other female patients injured in the strike suffered limb fractures, Synehubov said.