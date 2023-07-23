Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Leave One Dead, Historic Cathedral Damaged

Read it at NBC News
A barrage of Russian missiles in the Ukrainian city of Odesa left one person dead and 19 others injured on Sunday, according to NBC News. The attack also damaged portions of the Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, a relic from the early 19th century. Other locations hit included residential homes and apartment blocks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack in a Telegram post on Sunday. “Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral... there can be no excuse for Russian evil,” he wrote.