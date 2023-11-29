A Russian model and her teenage daughter have been found savagely murdered in a Turkish resort area, according to local reports.

The two were found by patrol cops on a steep slope near the popular resort city of Bodrum, Turkish news site Habertürk reported. The mother and daughter were placed about 10 feet apart, with one of them wrapped in sheets and tied up with rope, and both had gunshot wounds.

Turkish news service Anter Haber identified the mother as 42-year-old Irina Dvizova, described as a model for luxury brands in Bodrum, Istanbul, and Cappadocia. Family members reportedly sounded the alarm about Dvizova and her 15-year-old daughter, Dayana, vanishing days before the grisly discovery of their bodies. After visiting the villa that had been rented out by Dvizova, relatives found blood on the couch and promptly alerted authorities, according to Russian outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti.

“I know that there were gunshots in the house. Security called and asked if we had heard anything suspicious,” Angelina, a neighbor of Dvizova, told Russian news outlet REN-TV.

Friends and family members interviewed by Russian media have pointed the finger at Dvizova’s ex-husband, Andrey Kuslevich, a Lithuanian national with a long rap sheet who is wanted on criminal charges in Russia and was reportedly accused of stealing a precious diamond from an oligarch in Monaco.

David, 20, Dvizova’s son, was quoted as telling Komsomolskaya Pravda that his former stepfather was violent and cruel but that his mother hadn’t exhibited any “anxious thoughts” when they’d last spoken a few days before the murders.

Dvizova’s 15-year-old daughter, who reportedly dreamed of also becoming a model, gushed about celebrating her birthday in Istanbul just a few days before she was killed, excitedly saying in a video on social media, “It’s just so beautiful here!”