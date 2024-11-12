Cheat Sheet
1

This Is How Close Putin Came to Launching Nuclear Weapons

ARMAGEDDON FORECAST
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 11.12.24 6:04AM EST 
Published 11.12.24 5:36AM EST 
"In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on September 11, 2024.
Alexander Kazakov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin was feared to be so close to using nuclear weapons in Ukraine that the famously short-serving British prime minister, Liz Truss, spent the last of her 50 days in office studying weather maps and preparing for cases of radiation poisoning, according to a new book about Truss entitled Out of the Blue. The Sun reports that Truss spent “numerous hours studying satellite weather data and wind directions” over fears the “wrong weather patterns” could have a “direct fallout effect on Britain.” The concerns were triggered by U.S. intelligence analysis that there was a 50 per cent chance Putin could detonate a nuclear device. In October 2022, Joe Biden warned Russia could use nuclear weapons if “things continue down the path they are going.”

Read it at The Sun

2
Camilla Skips ‘Gladiator’ Premiere Due to Illness
THUMBS-DOWN
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 11.12.24 7:59AM EST 
Queen Camilla, left, and King Charles leave after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, March 31, 2024.
Hollie Adams/Pool/Reuters

Is Queen Camilla not entertained? Buckingham Palace has said today that the queen, who is recovering from what sources described as “a nasty bug,” is not going to sit through a special screening of the new Gladiator film, Ridley Scott‘s remake of his 2000 epic, which has received decidedly mixed reviews (though the Daily Beast loved it). Palace sources said Camilla, who missed key veterans’ day engagements this weekend, would return to public duties this week, but that there would be “some small adjustments” including a shortening of engagements to “protect and prioritize her continued recovery.” They added she will not attend the Gladiator II London premiere, but that King Charles would do so as planned. The palace has emphasized there is no cause for concern around Camilla’s wider health.

Read it at The Telegraph

3
Indonesia’s Leader Shares Video of His Fawning Congratulatory Call to Trump
FINDING FAVOR
David Gardner 

Reporter

Published 11.12.24 5:25AM EST 
Indonesian leader Prabowo Subianto congratulated Donald Trump.
Fairfax Media/Getty Images

Indonesia’s new President Prabowo Subianto is covering all his bases during his trip to the United States. He posted online a nearly three-minute congratulatory phone call to Donald Trump for his 2024 presidential election triumph the day before he was due to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. The former special forces soldier called Trump “sir” a bunch of times and said he was looking forward to “call personally” on the president-elect to pat him on the back. Trump was equally effusive, telling Prabowo he was doing a “great job” and saying: “Your English is so good.” The Indonesian leader replied: “All my training is American, sir,” referring to his officer training in the U.S. in the 1980s. He was later banned for a period from the U.S. over alleged human rights violations. Prabowo’s visit is to commemorate the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Indonesian relations and explore new ways of cooperating in the future. Clearly, Prabowo is already looking over Biden’s shoulder.

Read it at CNN

Read it at CNN

4
Alec Baldwin Already Not Liking His New Reality Show Gig
HARSH REALITY
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.11.24 6:43PM EST 
Alec Baldwin (L) attends the premiere of Netflix's "Spellbound" at The Paris Theatre on November 11, 2024 in New York City.
Baldwin is set to star with his family in TLC’s “The Baldwins.” Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin revealed that the process of becoming a reality star hasn't been all its cracked up to be. "I wasn't very fond of it," said Baldwin about filming the show. He was at the premiere of his new children's movie Spellbound when he made the comment, the reported the Associated Press. In June, the veteran actor announced that he would star alongside his wife Hilaria and their seven young children in "The Baldwins." Baldwin confirmed on Monday that the TLC reality show is set to be released January 2025. "We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Baldwin said in an Instagram video announcing the show. Baldwin and Hilaria married in 2012 and welcomed their first child in 2013. In July, involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dismissed in connection with an accidental shooting on the set of the movie Rust, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

5
Trump Names Florida Rep. Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser: Report
JUST HIRED
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.12.24 3:21AM EST 
Published 11.11.24 8:55PM EST 
Florida Rep. Mike Waltz
Mike Waltz Mike Segar/REUTERS

Donald Trump has asked Florida Rep. Mike Waltz to be White House national security adviser, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the discussion. Waltz, first elected to Congress in 2018 to replace then-incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis, has expressed Trump-like views on funding for Ukraine’s defense against Russian attacks, writing in a Fox News op-ed last year that “the era of Ukraine‘s blank check from Congress is over.” Waltz, who serves on the House China Task Force, is also seen as hawkish on matters pertaining to competition with that country as well. A Green Beret who served 27 years in the Army and National Guard, Waltz had combat tours in Africa, Afghanistan, and parts of the Middle East. His wife, Julia Nesheiwat, was a homeland security adviser during Trump’s first administration.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

6
Trump Taps MAGA Loyalist With Dismal Environmental Rating to Lead EPA
CLEANING UP
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Published 11.11.24 4:20PM EST 
Lee Zeldin campaigns in New York in 2022.
JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

Donald Trump has chosen former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) to head the Environmental Protection Agency, according to the New York Post. “He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet,” Trump wrote in a Monday press release announcing the decision. Zeldin, a four-term Long Island congressman who lost the 2022 New York gubernatorial race to Democrat Kathy Hochul, said he would be honored to take on the position. “As EPA Administrator, we will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, make the United States the global leader of Artificial Intelligence advancement, and slash the red tape holding back American workers from upward economic mobility,” Zeldin told the Post. The former congressman does have some experience with environmental issues, having served in several related caucuses and fought against dumping waste in Long Island Sound. But Zeldin has a dismal rating with the League of Conservation Voters, which gave him a 14% lifetime score on environmental matters.

Read it at New York Post

7
Bullets Hit Florida Spirit Airlines Flight Landing in Haiti
ROUGH LANDING
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.11.24 5:36PM EST 
Published 11.11.24 5:35PM EST 
Spirit Airlines jetliners on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Spirit Airlines jetliners on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A Spirit Airlines flight bound for Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was diverted Monday after it was met with gunfire during an attempted landing in the Haitian capital. In a statement, the airline said a flight attendant was grazed in the shooting and no guests were injured, according to TMZ. Originating from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the flight was diverted to Santiago, Dominican Republic, where the airline said passengers will be sent back to the United States on another aircraft. The cause of the gunfire is unknown, but Haiti has been stricken with gang violence and political chaos in the past year since its Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned and fled the country. The attack comes a day after interim Prime Minister Garry Conille was ousted in favor of businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé by a transition council seeking to re-establish democratic order in the country. In response to the incident, Toussaint Louverture International Airport, Haiti’s main airport, has grounded flights. Spirit and other airlines have suspended service to Haiti. In another incident, a United Nations helicopter was also hit by gunfire in October while flying over Port-au-Prince.

Read it at TMZ

8
Biden Almost Takes a Tumble Out for a Stroll on Sandy Delaware Beach
STEADY ON
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.11.24 10:11AM EST 
Joe Biden
The Sun/YouTube

The oldest sitting president in U.S. history appeared less sure of his footing than ever before while out for a walk with his wife over the weekend. Joe Biden was seen stumbling over his steps, almost falling over at one point as he took a stroll along Rehoboth Beach near his Delaware home Sunday. Journalists who recorded the footage were heard to gasp as the incumbent struggled to make his way across the sand, before lobbing a volley of questions his way about his upcoming Oval Office sit-down with President-elect Donald Trump. It will be not only the first time they’ve met face-to-face since Biden’s shock withdrawal from the race earlier this year but also the first time they’ve stuck to that particular tradition, with Trump having declined to host Biden at the White House immediately after the 2020 election. Biden said last week he had called Trump to congratulate him on his recent victory and to express “his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.” Level flooring provided, it would seem.

Read it at The Sun

9
Tourists Under Fire for Snuggling With Wombats in Vacation TikToks
The Wombat Way
Updated 11.11.24 2:49PM EST 
Published 11.11.24 2:48PM EST 
Wombat holding has split the Internet on if it should be considered unethical or cute.
Wombat holding has split the Internet on if it should be considered unethical or cute. TikTok

Tourists are being hit with backlash for posting TikToks of themselves holding wombats on their Australian vacations, as online users call for a ban of the practice. The videos, often filmed at zoos and wildlife parks, show the visitors cooing and caressing the furry creatures. But critics say that such treatment can cause the critters distress. "It isn‘t ethical to pick up wombats like that,” wrote one commenter. “They aren‘t teddies they are animals.” Another user wrote, “Notice to all NON Australians, do not attempt to pat or lift wild wombats. It will not go well for you.” One animal-rescue creator, who was seen cradling a wombat, commented on their own post, saying: “Please don‘t ever try to and touch a wild wombat... they definitely aren‘t this friendly!” But a zoo that offers wombat holding sessions, Taralga Wildlife Park, defended the decision. Owner John Stafford told Yahoo that the experience can break misconceptions about the wildlife, and many leave “absolutely thrilled.” “People change when they realize they‘re not just some lumbering, pathetic-looking thing on the road. They’re really personable and lovely animals.”

Read it at Yahoo News

10
Megan Fox Announces She’s Expecting a Baby With Machine Gun Kelly
BABY NO. 4
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.11.24 5:00PM EST 
Published 11.11.24 3:40PM EST 
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox announced that she is expecting with her boyfriend, singer Machine Gun Kelly. The announcement was posted on the 38-year-old actress‘ Instagram, where she is holding her baby bump while covered in black paint. MGK has yet to post about the pregnancy, but was tagged in the announcement, with his song “Last November” set for the post. Another photo shows Fox holding a positive pregnancy test. The caption reads, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back” with an angel and heart emoji. In 2023, Fox wrote about how she experienced a miscarriage after she and the musician became pregnant with a baby girl. His song “Last November” detailed the past pregnancy loss. In an interview with Good Morning America, Fox opened up again about the traumatic experience, saying, “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life.” Fox has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and MGK has one child with ex Emma Cannon. According to Billboard, the two called off their engagement at “some point last year.”

Read it at People

