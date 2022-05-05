Russian Oligarch’s Villa Seized by French Authorities, Reports Say
FROZEN
French authorities have seized a villa linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, according to reports. Radio Free Liberty’s Ukrainian service reports that the lavish property in San Tropez was added to the French Treasury’s list of “frozen” assets on May 3. An earlier investigation by the news outlet is said to have found that the property, registered to the French company SNC COPAB, is actually owned by Fridman’s daughters, Larisa and Yekaterina, who are the beneficiaries. The Insider reports that a Paris apartment tied to the Fridman family was also seized; that property is reportedly owned by a company whose beneficiaries include the billionaire’s wife and daughters. Fridman, who resides in London, was one of the first oligarchs to be hit with sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Having grown up in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, he called the war a “huge tragedy” but stopped short of criticizing Vladimir Putin directly.