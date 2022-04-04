Roman Abramovich’s Superyacht Gets Booted From British Port in Turkey
A PIRATE’S LIFE
Billionaire Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s 140-meter long superyacht, Solaris, is once again homeless after setting sail from a port in Turkey on Monday. Though the port is stationed in the Mediterranean, it’s owned and operated by a British firm which is under pressure to comply with U.K. sanctions. The company, Global Ports Holding, said in a statement Sunday that Turkish authorities are ultimately responsible for deciding which ships can use the dock, but the company decided not to “receive any service fee or other payments concerning the berthing of this superyacht.” Solaris is valued at $600 million, The Guardian reports, and arrived in Turkey after fleeing Barcelona. It’s now moored off Yalikavak beach in south-eastern Turkey. Britain froze Abramovich’s assets at the outset of the war in Ukraine, including his beloved Chelsea Football Club.