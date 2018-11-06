Russian Oligarch Who Bought Trump Mansion Detained by Monaco Police

A Russian oligarch who bought a mansion from President Donald Trump has been “detained for questioning” by police in Monaco in connection to a corruption probe, The Financial Times reports. Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, who resides in Monaco, was reportedly taken into police custody on Tuesday. The detention is reportedly connected to an investigation into “corruption” and “influence peddling” by Monaco authorities. Monaco’s former justice minister reportedly resigned from his position due to the probe. The Times also reports that people are able to be detained for up to 48 hours without being charge under French law.
“We regret the breach of confidentiality of the inquiry that this information represents, and we request that the presumption of innocence in relation to Mr Rybolovlev is strictly respected,” Rybolovlev’s lawyers said in a statement. According to Forbes, Rybolovlev is reportedly worth about $6.8 billion—and made most of his fortune off of the Russian fertilizer producer Uralkali. The oligarch reportedly paid Trump $95 million for a Palm Beach mansion in 2008, which is twice what Trump first bought the property for in 2004.