Russian Oligarchs’ Megayachts Seized Along Italian Riviera
Italian authorities have seized two yachts belonging to blacklisted Russian oligarchs who had their vessels docked along the Ligurian Coast, according to La Stampa. On Thursday night, the Guardia di Finanza, which enforces the country’s economic and financial laws, took control of billionaire Alexey Mordashov’s 215-foot megayacht “Lady M” in the port of Imperia. Mordashov is a majority owner in energy and mining company Severstal, and is co-owner of Rossiya Bank, also known as “Putin’s Bank.” Next, the Guardia di Finanza seized “Lena,” a yacht owned by energy magnate Gennady Timchenko, a close friend of Vladimir Putin. The crews were not charged with any wrongdoing, according to the outlet.