Russian Oligarchs’ Superyachts Are Scurrying to Friendlier Waters
RUN AND HIDE
As civilian casualties rise in Ukraine, Russian oligarchs are expressing concern—for their property, specifically their fancy yachts. Marine Traffic reports reveal that at least four superyachts owned by Russian billionaires are on the move, sailing towards waters where the big boats are less likely to be seized as punishment for Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The yachts appear to be en route to Montenegro and the Maldives, which doesn’t have an extradition agreement with the U.S. The sudden departures follow announcements by both the White House and France that investigators are hunting down oligarchs’ yachts and other assets for possible seizure under sanctions. Separately, the rich-and-famous playground of Monaco said on Monday that it would be freezing assets and imposing sanctions on Russians.