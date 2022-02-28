Russian OnlyFans Stars Win Battle to Get Their Accounts Back
BATTLE WON
Fans of Russian content creators on OnlyFans will rejoice that their favorite stars’ accounts have been reinstated after a tense weekend. Hundreds of content creators took to social media over the weekend to complain to the platform that they were being punished for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. OnlyFans confirmed to The Daily Beast the reinstatement of the accounts on Monday. “We are disheartened by the recent tragic events in Ukraine. As a global business, OnlyFans stands by our creators and understand that they are not responsible for these heinous acts. After experiencing financial restrictions we have been able to restore account activity for creators in all countries,” a spokesman wrote in a statement to The Daily Beast. “Their accounts will have full functionalities as long as we continue to have payment methods to support them. We were not terminating or suspending any creator accounts based on the creator’s location, and we are doing everything we can to support our community.” Several creators reached by The Daily Beast confirmed their accounts had been reinstated.