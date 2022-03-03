Russian Opera Star Booted From the Met Opera for Refusing to Denounce Putin
OUT OF TUNE
Russian prima donna Anna Netrebko may have sung her last song at The Metropolitan Opera after refusing to denounce Vladimir Putin for his unconscionable invasion of Ukraine. The Met announced that after 20 years and almost 200 performances, the celebrity soprano would not be allowed to finish this opera season or perform in the next. Though the ban is temporary, Peter Gelb, the company’s general manager, said, “It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which she will return to the Met.” He added, “It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera...Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine there was no way forward.” Netrebko has criticized the war in the last week, but refused to denounce Putin, who she has praised in the past, The New York Times reports.