SILENCED
Russian Opposition Leader Lyubov Sobol Arrested Before Unauthorized Protests in Moscow
Russian opposition leader Lyubov Sobol was arrested on Saturday morning in Moscow on her way to an unauthorized protest in front Moscow’s city hall. BBC reports that Sobol was dragged from a taxi headed to join demonstrators protesting a ban on several opposition candidates in Moscow municipal elections when she was dragged into a black van. Sobol, a popular video blogger and lawyer, is one of the candidates banned from participating in the September elections. She has been on a hunger strike for 21 days. More than 1,000 protesters have been detained in the last month. Sobol said authorities “are doing everything they can to try to intimidate the opposition.” She urged supporters to gather. “That is why it is important to come out today to show that Muscovites are not afraid of provocation and they are ready to continue to stand up for their rights.”