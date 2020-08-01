CHEAT SHEET
    Russia Plans to Vaccinate Docs, Teachers, Health-Care Workers Against COVID-19 in October

    LONG SHOT

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

    Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced Saturday that the state research facility in Moscow had completed clinical trials for a novel coronavirus vaccine and would begin mass vaccinations in October. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Institute, which is now just finishing up the paperwork to register it, and will start “mass vaccinations” shortly. Doctors, teachers and health-care workers will be given the vaccine first before it is administered to the wider population. The speed at which Russia is apparently moving towards a vaccination has prompted some observers to question whether they’re doing so safely.

