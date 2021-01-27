Russian Police Carry Out String of Raids on Navalny’s Home and Offices
TIGHTENING THE SCREWS
Police have reportedly carried out a string of raids at Alexei Navalny’s home and offices in Moscow—including the apartment where his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, is staying—while the Putin archnemesis remains imprisoned in the city. According to Russian news site Meduza, the first raid was reported at Navalny’s apartment where the opposition leader’s brother Oleg is staying. A second search reportedly took place at Navalnaya’s apartment, where Navalny’s wife refused to open the door unless her lawyer was allowed inside, so police forced their way in. One of Navalny’s allies posted a video he claimed was of police arriving at Navalnaya’s apartment. More searches are said to have taken place at the office of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, as well as the studio where he makes online videos. The searches come ahead of a planned second round of unauthorized rallies calling for Navalny’s release this weekend.