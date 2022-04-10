CHEAT SHEET
Vladimir Putin Appoints New Commander After War Failures
After a series of tactical failures in his unprovoked war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has named a new general to lead his war efforts. Army General Alexander Dvornikov, who commands Russia’s Southern Military District, has been assigned the task of leading the so-far failing war, according to CNN. The move comes after Russia’s failure to capture the capital city Kyiv, according to various sources quoted by CNN. It is unclear whether Russia will make a second attempt on the capital or concentrate efforts on the Donbas region. The 60-year-old combat veteran led Russia’s efforts in Syria, where they saw considerable success.