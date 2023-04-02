Russian Propagandist Killed in Bomb Blast at St. Petersburg Cafe Once Owned by Wagner Group Boss
CLOSE TO HOME
A Russian pro-war military blogger was killed on Sunday after a bomb exploded in a St. Petersburg cafe, according to Reuters. Maxim Fomin, who went by Vladlen Tatarsky, was a vocal advocate on Telegram for Russia’s offensive, garnering nearly 600,000 followers. “We’ll defeat everyone, we’ll kill everyone, we’ll rob everyone we need to. Everything will be as we like it,” he said last fall after Russia annexed four occupied regions of Ukraine. State media reported that Fomin was handed a miniature statue that concealed the explosive as he addressed a group of people at the cafe, which was once owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, a private mercenary organization. He is the second person associated with the war to be killed on Russian soil since the war began, according to Reuters. Ukraine denied any involvement in Fomin’s death.