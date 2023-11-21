Russian Rockets Hit Ukrainian Hospital in Deadly Strike, Prosecutors Say
At least one person was killed and several others were injured when a Russian rocket hit a hospital in eastern Ukraine on Monday night, local officials said. The barrage began in the town of Selydove at 11:35 p.m., according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office. “The target was a city hospital where people were being treated,” the office said in a Telegram post. “As a result of the shelling, 8 citizens received contusions and shrapnel wounds, and one died.” Several of the hospital’s buildings also “suffered significant destruction.” Minutes after the hospital attack, another rocket strike in the Donetsk region killed a 63-year-old worker. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the man worked for a mine, adding that 39 miners were initially trapped underground after the attack but they have since been “brought to the surface.”