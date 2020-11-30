Russian Secret Service Officer Dies by Suicide While on Duty in Kremlin: Reports
BEHIND THE WALLS
An officer in Russia’s Secret Service died by suicide while on duty in the Kremlin, according to Russian media reports. It is unclear when the officer died, but the officer’s death was first reported Monday by Baza, a news organization based on the Telegram app. TASS, a Russian state news agency, confirmed the officer’s death on Monday, but denied Baza’s report that the officer was in President Vladimir Putin’s personal security detail. An unnamed law-enforcement source told TASS that the officer’s suicide was “not connected to the conditions of service.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.