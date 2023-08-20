Russian Spacecraft En Route to Moon Crashes Into Moon’s Surface

CHEAT SHEET
Russia’s plans to return to the moon are in need of some maintenance. The country’s Luna-25 spacecraft, its first landing mission to the moon in nearly 50 years, was destroyed on Sunday after it collided with the moon’s surface following an “off-design orbit” around the moon, according to the space agency Roscosmos. The agency realized something was wrong after it lost communication with the craft on Saturday. Luna-25 launched on Aug. 11 with the aim to be the first spacecraft to land on the moon’s south polar area, though India’s Chandrayaan-3 looks set to reach the region first with a landing attempt on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.