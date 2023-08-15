Russian Spy Chief: Europe Is Too Scary to Visit With Its Rampant ‘Perversions’

CHEAT SHEET
    Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with graduates of the country's military higher education institutions at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2023.

    Sputnik/Yegor Aleev/Pool via Reuters

    Russia’s spy chief claims normal people are basically boycotting Europe due to an abundance of “perversions” taking place on the continent. Sergei Naryshkin, head of the country’s Foreign Intelligence Service, made the claim at a security conference in Moscow on Tuesday, responding to the European Union’s foreign policy chief comparing Europe to a “garden” last October. “I would like to open the eyes of the top European diplomat: For a spiritually and physically healthy person, it’s unpleasant and sometimes even scary to travel to Europe–so many perversions of various kinds have thrived there,” he said, per RIA Novosti. It’s not clear what kind of perversions have frightened him so, but in the same breath he claimed the International Criminal Court had gone “crazy” for recognizing Moscow’s mass abduction of Ukrainian children as a crime.

