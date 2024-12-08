Russian State TV Reveals Assad's Whereabouts
Expelled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s whereabouts have been revealed after fleeing Syria. Assad, along with his family, have arrived in Moscow on Sunday and granted asylum, according to the TASS news agency, which received the information from a Kremlin source. “Assad and his family members have arrived in Moscow. Russia, for humanitarian reasons, has granted them asylum,” the source said. In Syria, celebrations are taking place after rebels captured the capital of Damascus, triggering the collapse of Assad’s government and the end of his 24-year reign. Assad left with his wife and two children, their location remaining unknown until now. “At long last, the Assad regime has fallen. This regime brutalized and tortured and killed literally hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians. The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice,” U.S. President Joe Biden said after the overtaking. “It’s a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country. It’s also a moment of risk and uncertainty as we all turn to the question of what comes next.”
