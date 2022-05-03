Russian State TV Screens Simulated Destruction of U.K. and Ireland via Nuclear-Triggered Tsunami
THANKS FOR SHARING
Russia has broadcast video clips simulating the destruction of the U.K. and Ireland via a massive tidal wave triggered by an underwater nuclear explosion in response to the U.K.’s support for Ukraine. The sequences showed on state channel Russia-1 Sunday night were narrated by presenter Dmitry Kiselyov, who falsely claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson had threatened a nuclear strike on Russia. According to a translation from the BBC’s Francis Scarr, Kiselyov first said: “The island is so small that just one Sarmat missile is sufficient to sink it once and for all. Everything has been calculated already.” Kiselyov then narrated a scenario where an “underwater drone,” with “a yield of up to 100 megatons… will cause a gigantic tidal wave up to 500m high” and turn the British Isles into a “radioactive desert.” An animation showed a missile exploding off the northeast coast of the Republic of Ireland, and the ensuing tidal wave wiping out both Ireland and the U.K., although Ireland was not mentioned by name in the broadcast.