Russian Teen Figure Skater Will Testify in Her Doping Case
‘NOT THE FIRST KID’
In the latest doping scandal to strike Russian athletes, 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva is set to testify by video at a hearing on Sunday that will determine whether or not she can continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics with a pending doping case. This will be the first time that Valieva has commented on the doping incident, which began on Monday when she tested positive for a banned heart medication. Some on social media have shifted blame away from Valieva and onto the coaches and administrators of Russia’s team. Mirai Nagasu, a U.S. figure skater who competed at the Pyeongchang Games four years ago, tweeted, “Let’s be kind to the 15-year-old who produced a positive drug test because she lives in an institutionalized system where she was most likely guided and trusted the adults around her.” Another American figure skater, Ashley Wagner, criticized the pattern of building up teenage figure skaters only to show little care for their long term health. “She’s not the first kid put in this position and she won’t be the last unless we start taking this seriously.”