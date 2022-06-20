Russian Tennis Player Changes Nationality to Avoid Wimbledon Ban
BREAK POINT
Despite being born in Russia, tennis player Natela Dzalamidze has officially changed her nationality to Georgian to avoid the ban Wimbledon imposed on Russian athletes following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Ranked 43rd in the WTA’s doubles rankings, Dzalamidze will now be able to play at the prestigious tournament with her Serbian doubles partner Aleksandra Krunić when Wimbeldon begins on June 27. A Wimbledon spokesperson told The Times they couldn’t stop Dzalamidze from changing her nationality as other Russian-born players including men’s world No.1 Daniil Medvedev are set to miss this year’s championship. “Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by the Tours and the ITF," the spokesperson told the newspaper.