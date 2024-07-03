Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev threw a temper tantrum after a bad swing helped him lose his match with Grand Slam debutante Francisco Comesana.

Wimbledon rules bar players from smashing racquets against the court, so Rublev chose the next best thing–slamming his racquet into his knee five times, leaving it bloody and bruised before crashing out of the tournament to the Wimbledon rookie.

“I don’t know why in that moment, I couldn’t take it any more,” Rublev said in a press conference following the match. “I needed to let emotions out. But thanks, everything is fine. Again, I was a bit lucky.”

Rublev said his behavior should have been more positive and that Comesana deserved to win.

Rublev is known for his spitfire temper after poor performances – he kicked his court-side bench and hit himself in the leg in May after his plans to snatch the Grand Slam title in the French Open slipped away. Last year at the Wimbledon quarter finals, Rublev threw a fit as he played a losing game against Novak Djokovic, screaming and going off on his coaching staff.

Whether Rublev’s knee has fully recovered from its latest beating is unclear, but one thing is for sure–he will not be winning the men’s final Grand Slam on July 14.