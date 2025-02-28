World

Tourist Killed by Shark in Scuba Diving Tragedy

FAMILY HORROR

Another diver drowned when a powerful undercurrent separated him from the rest of the diving group.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

A Whale Shark in the Philippines.
Design Pics Editorial/Design Pics Editorial/Universal
Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Makes Big Mistake While Trying to Smear CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen
William Vaillancourt
U.S. NewsEarly Autopsy Results Offer Key Clues Into Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Death Deepen Mystery
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsBill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
Erkki Forster
MediaLaw Enforcement Probe Dark Theory on Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Leigh Kimmins