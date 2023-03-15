Russian Trainspotter Fled Country After Photographing Putin’s ‘Ghost Train’
DERAILED
A Russian trainspotter says he fled his homeland after becoming fearful for his life after sharing photographs he’d taken of Vladimir Putin’s train online. Mikhail Korotkov, 31, was the first hobbyist to share an image of the luxury locomotive online after spending years tracking it down. The armored vehicle—which Krokotov likened to a “ghost train” because of its secretive timetabling and lack of identifying numbers—has reportedly become the preferred method of travel for the Russian president since the war in Ukraine began. In May 2021, Korotkov says he first realized he might be in danger after transcripts of his private phone conversations started appearing on his YouTube page, a sign he interpreted as a warning from the FSB. “I told my parents that my life was in danger,” he told The Washington Post. He shut down his blog last year after the invasion began over fears “for my personal security,” believing he could be charged with terrorism, and fled the country entirely shortly before summons were sent to his Russian address ordering him into military service.