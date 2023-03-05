Russian Troops are Using 19th Century Shovels to Fight in Ukraine
DIGGING A HOLE
Russian forces in Ukraine have been encouraged to fight with antiquated shovels due to a lack of ammunition, according to an update by the U.K. Ministry of Defense. In late February, forces were told to use the shovels, known as MPL-50, which were designed in 1869 and have essentially gone unchanged, the ministry said. According to the ministry, the ramped up “hand-to-hand” combat highlights the “brutal” style of attack Russia continues to deploy in its war with Ukraine. One military reserve force member said they weren’t “psychologically nor physically” prepared for the level of attack. This comes as Russia continues to close in on Bakhmut, Ukraine after months of combat, although Ukrainian forces have denied reports they plan to withdraw from the city.