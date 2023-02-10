Russian Troops Flail in Fudged Assault in Eastern Ukraine
SLOPPY
Russian forces have likely sustained “heavy casualties” near Vuheldar, Ukraine, in a failed attack due to inexperienced Russian troops taking up the fight, according to a new British government intelligence analysis. Vuhledar is located near a railway line that has been a key supply route for the Russians, and securing the area would have been a “very important success” for Russia, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed leader of Donetsk, said last week. Nonetheless, the Russian military appears to not have prepared adequately for the onslaught, the intelligence report noted. “Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault,” the intelligence assessment stated. Footage shared by a pro-Kremlin Telegram channel appears to show Russian troops abandoning the tanks, at least one soldier running around on fire, and other tanks dragging troops across the ground. The news of Russia’s sloppy attack comes as Moscow prepares to mobilize 300,000 to 500,000 troops for a new offensive nearly one year into the war, according to Ukrainian intelligence. The failure is just the latest loss in Ukraine brought on in part by poor preparation; Russia failed to seize Kyiv in the early days in the war due to logistics, refueling, and planning problems. Other command and control problems and morale issues have plagued Russia’s armed forces throughout the nearly year-long war.