Russian Troops Injured as Drones Attack Their Military Base: Reports
At least 10 Russian troops were injured early Wednesday in a drone attack at a military training ground in the Voronezh region, according to multiple reports. Voronezh Gov. Alexander Gusev confirmed the attack in a statement on Telegram but said the assault using two “enemy” drones had been “thwarted.” While Gusev made no mention of any injuries, Astra reported that 10 ambulances responded to the scene after at least 10 troops were wounded at around 4 a.m. Baza reported that 14 troops had been hurt, though no details were immediately available on the extent of their injuries. The injuries were reportedly caused by the two explosive-packed drones blowing up as they fell toward the military site.