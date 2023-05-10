CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Russian Troops Injured as Drones Attack Their Military Base: Reports

    IT’S RAINING DRONES

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    A sign prohibiting unmanned aerial vehicles flying over the area is on display near the State Historical Museum and the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia, May 3, 2023.

    Evgenia Novozhenina /Reuters

    At least 10 Russian troops were injured early Wednesday in a drone attack at a military training ground in the Voronezh region, according to multiple reports. Voronezh Gov. Alexander Gusev confirmed the attack in a statement on Telegram but said the assault using two “enemy” drones had been “thwarted.” While Gusev made no mention of any injuries, Astra reported that 10 ambulances responded to the scene after at least 10 troops were wounded at around 4 a.m. Baza reported that 14 troops had been hurt, though no details were immediately available on the extent of their injuries. The injuries were reportedly caused by the two explosive-packed drones blowing up as they fell toward the military site.