Russians Target Ambulance Ouside Children’s Hospital in Mykolaiv, Video Shows

A Russian missile strike at a pediatric hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv is the latest fresh hell to come out of the beleaguered country, with harrowing images showing children’s toys near the scene of the attack.

In the parking lot, CCTV footage caught the moment the Russian missile struck an ambulance donated by the U.K. to the facility. Witness accounts by those who were there say at least one child and one man died and at least 60 others were injured. International condemnation—by now a daily chorus—has done little to deter the carnage.

Doctors Without Borders staff, who were there helping administer medical aid at the compound, which also includes a cancer center, say the windows of their vehicles were blown out in the bombings. “Several explosions took place in close proximity to our staff over the course of about 10 minutes,” Doctors Without Borders Ukraine chief Michel-Olivier Lacharité told Reuters. “As they were leaving the area, the MSF team saw injured people and at least one dead body.”

Ukrainian officials say at least 167 children have been killed since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24. A further 279 have been gravely wounded, and thousands more undoubtedly traumatized for life by what they have seen. At least 927 schools and other educational facilities have been damaged in the war so far, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office.

Near the capital of Kyiv, another suburb has been abandoned by Russian troops and another trail of suspected war crimes lies in their wake. Like the scenes in Bucha that horrified an already shocked world earlier in the week, images out of Borodianka revealed another nightmare.

A woman interviewed by CNN showed a corpse in her garden. The dead man’s pants were pulled down; he had a bag over his head and his hands were tied behind his back. “He was executed, gunshot to the head,” a Ukrainian police officer told CNN. Buildings in the shelled city have almost all been defaced with the letter V or Z, symbols of Putin’s “special military operation,” or codeword for war.

European leaders will meet on Wednesday to decide on new sanctions against Russia, which now look to be gradual rather than immediate as Europe’s dependency on Russian gas becomes increasingly clear with energy bill increases expected to top 400 percent in the coming months.

In the U.S., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley warned of a geopolitical disaster in the making. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening to undermine not only European peace and stability but global peace and stability that my parents and a generation of Americans fought so hard to defend,” he said. “We are entering a world that is becoming more unstable and the potential for significant international conflict is increasing, not decreasing.”