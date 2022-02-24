Russians Who Speak Out Against the War Are Getting Arrested
DARKEST DAYS
The Kremlin has moved swiftly to stifle any dissent at home after unleashing a devastating military offensive in Ukraine on Thursday. Protesters who staged demonstrations against the war in cities including Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, and Moscow were quickly detained. Marina Litvinovich, a well-known human rights activist, posted a video on social media calling for Russians to take to the streets and protest the assault on Ukraine—but she was arrested outside her home in Moscow a short time later, according to multiple local reports. Apparently fearing further demonstrations, numerous Russian law enforcement agencies, including the powerful Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry, discouraged citizens from taking part in “unsanctioned” protests. The Investigative Committee released a statement reminding the public of “the negative legal consequences of these actions,” including criminal prosecution. There were still some brave souls who defied authorities, however, including more than 100 municipal deputies from across the country who penned an open letter condemning Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine. The letter, shared by Novaya Gazeta, said: “This is an unparalleled atrocity for which there is not, and cannot be, any justification.”